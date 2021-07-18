(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :-- China reported a faster increase in its natural gas output in June, official data showed.

The country's natural gas output totaled 17.2 billion cubic meters last month, rising 13.1 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The growth rate went up from a 5.8 percent year on year increase registered in May.

In the first half, the output of natural gas in China amounted to 104.5 billion cubic meters, increasing 10.9 percent from the same period a year earlier, the NBS said.

The imports of natural gas grew rapidly in June, with the volume jumping 22.6 percent from a year earlier to 10.21 million tonnes.