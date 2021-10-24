(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) --:China saw an increase in its natural gas output in September, official data showed.

The country's natural gas output totaled 15.7 billion cubic meters last month, rising 7.1 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The volume rose 15.

2 percent from that in September 2019, putting the two-year average growth at 7.3 percent.

In the first nine months, China's natural gas output amounted to 151.8 billion cubic meters, increasing 10.4 percent from a year earlier, the NBS said.

Imports of natural gas rose 22.7 percent from a year earlier to 10.62 million tonnes in the same period