Open Menu

China's Natural Gas Output Up 7.6 Pct In July

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2023 | 02:50 PM

China's natural gas output up 7.6 pct in July

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) --:China's natural gas output registered faster growth in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

The country produced 18.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas last month, up 7.6 percent from a year earlier.

The growth rate was 2.1 percentage points higher than that of June.

The country imported 10.31 million tonnes of natural gas last month, up 18.5 percent year on year, according to the bureau.

From January to July, China's natural gas output rose 5.7 percent year on year to 134 billion cubic meters.

Related Topics

China January June July Gas From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dutch far-right activist's Holy Quran desecration ..

Dutch far-right activist's Holy Quran desecration spurs outrage, concerns

5 minutes ago
 US beats Greece on Day 2 of International Basketba ..

US beats Greece on Day 2 of International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi

9 minutes ago
 113 Emirati investment projects in Ethiopia, and t ..

113 Emirati investment projects in Ethiopia, and trade exchange exceeds $6bn: UA ..

24 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah Rul ..

Ajman Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah Ruler, Sharjah Deputy Ruler on Sa ..

39 minutes ago
 President Alvi approves official secrets, Pakistan ..

President Alvi approves official secrets, Pakistan Army Act amendments

1 hour ago
 ECP defends fresh delimitations amid political bac ..

ECP defends fresh delimitations amid political backlash

1 hour ago
Interim PM Kakar reshuffles senior bureaucracy fol ..

Interim PM Kakar reshuffles senior bureaucracy following caretaker cabinet swear ..

2 hours ago
 Canada wildfires prompt evacuations in Yellowknife ..

Canada wildfires prompt evacuations in Yellowknife, British Columbia

2 hours ago
 Sutlej river faces imminent severe flooding, villa ..

Sutlej river faces imminent severe flooding, villages and crops at risk

2 hours ago
 Mir Ali Mardan Domki sworn in as Balochistan caret ..

Mir Ali Mardan Domki sworn in as Balochistan caretaker CM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous