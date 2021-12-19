UrduPoint.com

China's Natural Gas Output Up 8.9 Pct In Jan-Nov

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 02:30 PM

China's natural gas output up 8.9 pct in Jan-Nov

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :China saw a rapid increase in its natural gas output in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed.

The country's natural gas output totaled 186 billion cubic meters during the January-November period, up 8.

9 percent from a year ago and 19 percent from the 2019 level, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In November alone, China reported 17.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas production, up 4.4 percent year on year.

During the first 11 months, China imported a total of 109.76 million tonnes of natural gas, soaring 21.8 percent year on year, NBS data showed.

Related Topics

China November Gas 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE Minister of State, Sri Lankan Minister of Publ ..

UAE Minister of State, Sri Lankan Minister of Public Security discuss cooperatio ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

2 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General, Pakistani Foreign Minister ..

GCC Secretary-General, Pakistani Foreign Minister discuss humanitarian situation ..

2 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 273.04 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 273.04 million

4 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Khartoum organises training course ..

UAE Embassy in Khartoum organises training course for women in tourism and hospi ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.