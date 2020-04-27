UrduPoint.com
China's Nenking Officially Take Over At Sochaux

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:20 PM

China's Nenking officially take over at Sochaux

Sochaux, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Chinese firm Nenking have officially taken over ownership of two-time French league and Cup winners Sochaux, the Ligue 2 club said on Monday.

The company which specialises in real estate, had informally brought the outfit, which last won a trophy in 2007, from another Chinese business, Tech Pro, last summer after it suffered financial problems.

Samuel Laurent was appointed the side's general manager and said he wanted to see them return to Ligue 1 in the space of four years after relegation in 2014.

Sochaux, who's Stade Auguste-Bonal has a capacity of more than 20,000 people, sit 14th in the French second division with the season on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 13.

