BEIJING, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China more than doubled in the first half of the year as production and demand continued to recover, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed on Friday.

Total NEV sales grew 201.5 percent year on year to reach over 1.

2 million in the January-June period, equal to total sales in 2019, the CAAM data shows.

NEV sales in China jumped to 256,000 in June, up 139.3 percent year on year and 17.6 percent month on month.

The NEV market penetration rate increased from 5.4 percent at the beginning of the year to 9.4 percent for the first half of the year, with the June penetration rate at over 12 percent, said CAAM.