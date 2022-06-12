UrduPoint.com

China's NEV Sales Soar In May As Production Resumes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2022 | 06:50 PM

China's NEV sales soar in May as production resumes

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) --:Sales of China's new energy vehicles (NEVs) logged a sharp increase in May amid the country's efforts to resume car production and stabilize supply chains, data from an industry association showed.

Last month, China's NEV passenger car sales came in at 360,000 units, surging 91.

2 percent year on year, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

On a monthly basis, the sales volume registered an increase of 26.9 percent.

In the first five months, NEV sales in the country skyrocketed 119.5 percent from a year ago to 1.71 million units.

Overall, China's passenger vehicle sales rebounded in May from April, with a total of 1.35 million passenger vehicles sold last month, up 29.7 percent month on month, according to the association.

Related Topics

China Vehicles Vehicle Car April May From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

10 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

19 hours ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

19 hours ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

19 hours ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.