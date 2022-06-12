(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) --:Sales of China's new energy vehicles (NEVs) logged a sharp increase in May amid the country's efforts to resume car production and stabilize supply chains, data from an industry association showed.

Last month, China's NEV passenger car sales came in at 360,000 units, surging 91.

2 percent year on year, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

On a monthly basis, the sales volume registered an increase of 26.9 percent.

In the first five months, NEV sales in the country skyrocketed 119.5 percent from a year ago to 1.71 million units.

Overall, China's passenger vehicle sales rebounded in May from April, with a total of 1.35 million passenger vehicles sold last month, up 29.7 percent month on month, according to the association.