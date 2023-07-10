Open Menu

China's NEV Sales Surge 25.2 Pct In June

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 05:41 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) --:Retail sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China jumped 25.2 percent year on year in June, data from the China Passenger car Association (CPCA) showed on Monday.

About 665,000 NEVs were sold in China last month, according to the CPCA.

The figure represents a month-on-month growth rate of 14.7 percent.

Since the beginning of the year, retail sales of NEVs in China rose 37.3 percent year on year to 3.09 million units, the CPCA said.

Retail sales of passenger vehicles totaled 1.89 million units in June, up 8.7 percent from the month prior.

