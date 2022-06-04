UrduPoint.com

China's New Home Prices Slightly Up In May

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2022 | 03:30 PM

China's new home prices slightly up in May

BEIJING, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Home prices in 100 Chinese cities saw a slight increase last month, an industry report showed.

Among the 100 surveyed cities, average new home prices edged up 0.03 percent from April to 16,198 Yuan (about 2,414 U.S. Dollars) per square meter in May, according to the China Index academy, a property research institution.

Average new home prices of the cities increased 1.2 percent year on year.

A total of 40 cities logged month-on-month increases in new home prices in May, while 45 cities saw home prices decrease.

The institution anticipates consumers' expectations and confidence in the new home market to regain stability in June as the country eases financing for home purchases and rolls out more supportive policies.

China has actively rolled out targeted measures such as relaxing restrictions on purchases or sales, adjusting housing provident fund policies, and lowering mortgage interest rates to shore up the property market and underpin the economy.

Related Topics

China April May June Market From Industry Housing

Recent Stories

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member com ..

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member commentary panel for series

1 hour ago
 Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

2 hours ago
 Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata T ..

Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata Tarar

3 hours ago
 Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over i ..

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over inflation

3 hours ago
 Fire at Children hospital turns medicine stock wor ..

Fire at Children hospital turns medicine stock worth million of rupees into ashe ..

4 hours ago
 Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right t ..

Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right track: PM

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.