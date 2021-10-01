UrduPoint.com

China's New Third Board Hits Over 145 Bln Yuan Turnover

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 01:10 PM

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :This year's cumulative turnover of China's main over-the-counter (OTC) equity market has reached 145.1 billion Yuan (about 22.37 billion U.S. Dollars) as of Thursday.

The National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), also known as the "new third board," registered a turnover of 8.

63 billion yuan in the transaction week spanning Sept. 27 to 30 before the National Day holiday.

As of Thursday, there are 7,255 companies on the board.

Launched in 2013, the board aims to offer small and medium-sized enterprises a new financing channel with low costs and simple listing procedures.

