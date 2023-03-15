UrduPoint.com

China's New Top Legislator Thanks Journalists

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 03:40 PM

China's new top legislator thanks journalists

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Zhao Leji, newly elected chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), visited staff with Chinese media organizations and thanked all journalists engaging in the coverage of the NPC session.

Zhao, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said the annual session of the NPC is an important window to tell China's stories well and show its image.

He also expressed the hope that the media continues to tell stories of China's whole-process people's democracy well.

