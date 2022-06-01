(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Two meteorological satellites, along with their ground application systems, began trial operation on Monday, said the China Meteorological Administration.

The two satellites, Fengyun-3E and Fengyun-4B, will provide observation data and application services to global users.

The country has so far launched a total of 19 Fengyun satellites, providing data products and services to 123 countries and regions with seven currently in orbit.