China's Newly Registered ABS Products Hit 112.62 Bln Yuan In Value Last Month

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2023 | 01:40 PM

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) --:Asset-backed securities (ABS) products worth 112.62 billion Yuan (about 15.67 billion U.S. Dollars) were registered in July, data from the Asset Management Association of China showed.

The figure represents a month-on-month growth rate of 29.58 percent, according to the association.

Specifically, ABS products related to debt financing worth 105.49 billion yuan, products related to real estate investment trusts worth about 4.59 billion yuan, and those related to future operating income valued at 2.54 billion yuan were newly registered.

By the end of July, the total value of existing ABS products was around 1.98 trillion yuan, the association said.

