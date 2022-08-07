UrduPoint.com

China's Non-ferrous Metal Sector Logs Output Growth In H1

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2022 | 03:40 PM

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :China's non-ferrous metal industry saw steady output expansion in the first half of the year, official data showed.

The output of 10 types of non-ferrous metals reached 32.83 million tonnes in the reporting period, up 1 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The 10 leading non-ferrous metals are copper, aluminum, lead, zinc, nickel, tin, antimony, mercury, magnesium, and titanium.

In the January-June period, the value-added output of the sector increased 5 percent from a year earlier, showed the data.

