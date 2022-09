BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) reached 492.76 billion Yuan in the first eight months of the year, up 7.2 percent year on year, official data showed Thursday.

In U.S. Dollar terms, the ODI rose 5.8 percent from a year ago to 75.11 billion Dollars, according to the Ministry of Commerce.