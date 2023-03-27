(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) --:China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) surged 35.7 percent year on year to 136.04 billion Yuan in the first two months of the year, official data showed Monday.

In U.S. Dollar terms, the ODI stood at 19.96 billion U.S. Dollars in the January-February period, a rapid increase of 26.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Commerce.