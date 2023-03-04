BEIJING, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :The first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, is set to open here at People's Great Hall on Sunday morning.

"Addressing a press conference, Wang Chao, Spokesperson for the session said here on Saturday that the session would conclude on the morning of March 13.

Apart from reviewing a series of reports including a government work report, NPC deputies will deliberate on a draft amendment to the Legislation Law and a plan for the reform of the State Council institutions, he added.

The session will also elect and decide on members of state organs, Wang said.