BEIJING, Dec. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The main body of a Chinese ultra-deepwater research drilling vessel has taken shape in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, according to the China Science Daily on Monday.

The vessel, designed with 42,000 tonnes of water displacement for 10,000 meters deep sea drilling, was independently developed and constructed by China.

The vessel is capable of oil and gas drilling, as well as ocean science drilling, the newspaper reported.

The construction of the drilling vessel began in November 2021. It is expected to be fully completed by 2024.