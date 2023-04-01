(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) --:China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), the country's largest oil and gas producer and supplier, reported a 62.1-percent surge in net profit in 2022.

Net profit attributable to the parent company reached 149.

38 billion Yuan (about 21.74 billion U.S. Dollars) last year, the company said in a statement filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The company's business revenue rose 23.9 percent to about 3.24 trillion yuan in the reporting period, it said.