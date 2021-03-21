UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Online Personal Insurance Premiums Up 13.6 Pct In 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 03:50 PM

China's online personal insurance premiums up 13.6 pct in 2020

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :China's online personal insurance market registered steady growth in 2020, with premiums rising 13.6 percent year on year, industry data showed.

The premiums of online personal insurance totaled 211.08 billion Yuan (about 32.54 billion U.S.

Dollars) last year, according to the Insurance Association of China.

Specifically, health insurance saw the fastest growth in premiums, surging 58.8 percent from 2019 to 37.48 billion yuan.

The premiums of annuity insurance grew 38.8 percent, while those of life insurance dropped 3.2 percent compared with that in 2019, the association said.

Related Topics

China 2019 2020 Market From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,717 new COVID-19 cases, 1,960 reco ..

36 minutes ago

UAE President, VP congratulate nations celebrating ..

36 minutes ago

Nakheel’s Palm Tower 95% completed

2 hours ago

Dubai records 3,787 sales transactions worth AED7. ..

2 hours ago

India records 43,846 coronavirus cases in last 24 ..

2 hours ago

Earth Hour 2021 calls for urgent action to set nat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.