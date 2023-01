BEIJING, Jan. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :China's online retail sales expanded 4 percent year on year in 2022 to near 13.8 trillion Yuan (about 2 trillion U.S. Dollars), the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday.

In breakdown, online retail sales of physical goods climbed 6.2 percent year on year, NBS data showed.