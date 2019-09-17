(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) maintained steady growth in the first eight months of the year, official data showed on Tuesday.

Non-financial ODI in 159 countries and regions amounted to 493.09 billion Yuan (about 70 billion U.S. Dollars) in the period, up 2.7 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.