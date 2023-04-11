BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) --:China will see a boom in outbound tourism during the coming May Day holiday, reflecting the vigorous tourism demand among the Chinese people after the country adjusted its COVID-19 response, said a report cited by China Daily on Tuesday.

China's tourism industry will continue to surge as people show a strong desire to travel during the holiday, which will start on April 29 and end on May 3 this year, the newspaper said.

The report by Tuniu, a Chinese travel portal, said that destinations including Thailand, New Zealand and the Maldives remain popular choices for Chinese travelers, adding that some destinations in Africa and Europe, such as Egypt and France, may see increased visits with improved airline capacities thanks to optimized COVID-19 management policies, according to the newspaper.

"Suppressed traveling desire will be unleashed at the May Day break, with both domestic and overseas destinations benefiting from the huge travel and consumption demand," Fang Zexi, an analyst from the country's major online travel agency Trip.com Group, was quoted as saying.