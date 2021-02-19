BEIJING, Feb. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 45.5 basis points to 1.886 percent Friday.

The seven-day rate dropped 16.2 basis points to 2.051 percent, the one-month rate went down 0.8 basis points to 2.

745 percent, and the one-year rate rose 1.4 basis points to 3.052 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.