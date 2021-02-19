UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Friday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:10 AM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Friday

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 45.5 basis points to 1.886 percent Friday.

The seven-day rate dropped 16.2 basis points to 2.051 percent, the one-month rate went down 0.8 basis points to 2.

745 percent, and the one-year rate rose 1.4 basis points to 3.052 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

Related Topics

China Shanghai Price Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 19, 2021 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Police dismiss &#039;murder video&# ..

9 hours ago

Islamic economy shaping future of global trade, pa ..

10 hours ago

EU Launches HERA Incubator Bloc But Still Struggle ..

10 hours ago

Should Spotify payments go to artists you actually ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.