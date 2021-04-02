UrduPoint.com
China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 01:20 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Friday

BEIJING, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 40.9 basis points to 1.734 percent Friday.

The seven-day rate dropped 1 basis point to 2.145 percent, the one-month rate remained flat at 2.

541 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.1 basis points to 3.079 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

