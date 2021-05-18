UrduPoint.com
China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 1.7 basis points to 2.119 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate edged up 0.1 basis points to 2.196 percent, the one-month rate edged down 0.1 basis points to 2.

418 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.2 basis points to 2.93 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

