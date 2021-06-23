UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 03:30 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 9.3 basis points to 2.208 percent Wednesday.

The seven-day rate dropped 6.1 basis points to 2.276 percent, the one-month rate stayed flat at 2.

406 percent, and the one-year rate edged up 0.1 basis points to 2.906 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

Related Topics

China Shanghai Price Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 1,922 reco ..

21 minutes ago

Scope of Civil Defence to be expanded: DC

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid announces countdown for Expo 2 ..

36 minutes ago

PCB Vaccination Drive turns its focus to employees

38 minutes ago

Quinton de Kock returns to top 10 of ICC Rankings

43 minutes ago

US Trying to Get India Involved in Military Allian ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.