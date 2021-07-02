UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Friday

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 12:20 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Friday

BEIJING, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 12 basis points to 1.614 percent Friday.

The seven-day rate dropped 24.1 basis points to 1.945 percent, the one-month rate went down 2.2 basis points to 2.

385 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.2 basis points to 2.899 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

Related Topics

China Shanghai Price Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

This time US will not be provided bases, General B ..

13 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 24 more lives during last 24 hours ..

30 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 2, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

12 hours ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.