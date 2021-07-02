BEIJING, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 12 basis points to 1.614 percent Friday.

The seven-day rate dropped 24.1 basis points to 1.945 percent, the one-month rate went down 2.2 basis points to 2.

385 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.2 basis points to 2.899 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.