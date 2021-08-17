UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Tuesday

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:20 PM

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 13.3 basis points to 1.972 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate dropped 5.4 basis points to 2.139 percent, the one-month rate edged down 0.1 basis points to 2.

3 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.4 basis points to 2.704 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

