China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Thursday
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:10 AM
BEIJING, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 1.2 basis points to 2.199 percent Thursday.
The seven-day rate went up 0.8 basis points to 2.319 percent, the one-month rate increased 0.
3 basis points to 2.312 percent, and the one-year rate stayed the same at 2.7 percent.
Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.