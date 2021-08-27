UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 10.7 basis points to 2.092 percent Friday.

The seven-day rate went up 1 basis point to 2.329 percent, the one-month rate increased 0.3 basis points to 2.

315 percent, and the one-year rate remained unchanged at 2.7 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

