China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Thursday

Thu 02nd September 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 4 basis points to 2.082 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate dropped 2.9 basis points to 2.075 percent, the one-month rate went down 1.2 basis points to 2.

311 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.1 basis points to 2.699 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

