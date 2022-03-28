UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 02:40 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 5.5 basis points to 1.946 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate dropped 1.9 basis points to 2.188 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.3 basis points to 2.

313 percent, and the one-year rate edged up 0.1 basis points to 2.604 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

