BEIJING, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, edged down 0.1 basis points to 1.025 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate edged down 0.4 basis points to 1.381 percent, the one-month rate went down 5.7 basis points to 1.

622 percent, and the one-year rate dropped 4 basis points to 2.079 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.