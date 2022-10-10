UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decrease Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 01:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 6.8 basis points to 1.11 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate dropped 11.9 basis points to 1.497 percent, the one-month rate went down 1.1 basis points to 1.

644 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.2 basis points to 2.004 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

