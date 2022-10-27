BEIJING, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 1.1 basis points to 1.764 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate rose 1.8 basis points to 2.013 percent, the one-month rate went up 1.6 basis points to 1.

673 percent, and the one-year rate edged up 0.2 basis points to 2.036 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.