BEIJING, Dec. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 0.7 basis points to 1.217 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate rose 4.8 basis points to 1.8 percent, the one-month rate went up 3.9 basis points to 2.

21 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.9 basis points to 2.596 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.