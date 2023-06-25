Open Menu

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2023 | 01:30 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Sunday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :-- The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 43.1 basis points to 1.413 percent Sunday.

The seven-day rate dropped 5.9 basis points to 1.95 percent, the one-month rate went up 1.3 basis points to 2.

074 percent, and the one-year rate remained flat at 2.36 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

Related Topics

China Shanghai Price Sunday Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches Research In ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches Research Institute to foster innovation a ..

22 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acce ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

37 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on National Day

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acces ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

12 hours ago
MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Progra ..

MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Programming Challenge

12 hours ago
 UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir o ..

UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir of Qatar on accession anniversa ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ce ..

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ceasefire violation

15 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

16 hours ago
 UAE to participate in International Paralympic Com ..

UAE to participate in International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Forum

17 hours ago
 UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of ..

UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of Independence of First Order

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous