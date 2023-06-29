BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) --:The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 2.1 basis points to 1.086 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate gained 1.7 basis points to 1.884 percent, the one-month rate went up 0.2 basis points to 2.

098 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.4 basis points to 2.38 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.