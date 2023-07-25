Open Menu

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 01:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) --:The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, edged down 1.8 basis points to 1.516 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate gained 3.5 basis points to 1.843 percent, the one-month rate edged down 0.

13 basis points to 2.066 percent, and the one-year rate stayed flat at 2.338 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

