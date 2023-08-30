Open Menu

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2023 | 02:40 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 6.2 basis points to 1.911 percent Wednesday.

The seven-day rate rose 14.4 basis points to 2.235 percent, the one-month rate went up 2.2 basis points to 1.

902 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.6 basis points to 2.276 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

