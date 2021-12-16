UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Down Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 03:50 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate down Thursday

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) APP):The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, lost 2.1 basis points to 2.116 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate went up 0.8 basis points to 2.209 percent, the one-month rate rose 0.

2 basis points to 2.366 percent, and the one-year rate was flat at 2.736 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

