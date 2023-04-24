(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :--:The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, dropped 46.6 basis points to 1.806 percent Sunday.

The seven-day rate declined 10.3 basis points to 2.096 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.2 basis points to 2.

312 percent, and the one-year rate remained flat at 2.649 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.