China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Falls

Published November 02, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, fell 8.8 basis points to 1.755 percent Wednesday.

The seven-day rate dropped 5.8 basis points to 1.771 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.1 basis points to 1.

684 percent, and the one-year rate edged up 0.1 basis points to 2.039 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

