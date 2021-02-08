BEIJING, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 33.3 basis points to 1.906 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate declined 0.8 basis points to 2.341 percent, the one-month rate went up 0.3 basis point to 2.

755 percent, and the one-year rate increased 1.1 basis points to 3.024 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.