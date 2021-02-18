BEIJING, Feb. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 41.6 basis points to 2.341 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate edged down 0.4 basis points to 2.213 percent, the one-month rate edged down 0.

1 basis points to 2.753 percent, and the one-year rate stayed the same at 3.038 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.