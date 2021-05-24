UrduPoint.com
China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:20 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 17.5 basis points to 2.171 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate dropped 0.4 basis points to 2.156 percent, the one-month rate dipped 0.3 basis points to 2.

407 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.4 basis points to 2.925 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

