BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 2.3 basis points to 2.194 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate rose 9.8 basis points to 2.254 percent, the one-month rate dipped 0.1 basis points to 2.

406 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.1 basis points to 2.924 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.