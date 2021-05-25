China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Tuesday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:20 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 2.3 basis points to 2.194 percent Tuesday.
The seven-day rate rose 9.8 basis points to 2.254 percent, the one-month rate dipped 0.1 basis points to 2.
406 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.1 basis points to 2.924 percent.
Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.