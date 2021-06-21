UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Monday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:00 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 23.3 basis points to 2.247 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate rose 5.1 basis points to 2.257 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.3 basis points to 2.

401 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.7 basis points to 2.902 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

Related Topics

China Shanghai Price Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physi ..

22 minutes ago

‘I’m ashamed of what I did,’ Mufti Aziz-ur-R ..

33 minutes ago

India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases

36 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.56 a barrel F ..

36 minutes ago

Student Sexual abuse case:  Co-accused with Mufti ..

1 hour ago

Kareena Kapoor shares Coca Soda meme from Jab We m ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.