China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increase Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 03:20 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increase Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 5.4 basis points to 2.301 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate rose 8 basis points to 2.337 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.5 basis points to 2.

406 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.3 basis points to 2.905 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

